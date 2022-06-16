Councillors voted unanimously to refuse plans to build 12 homes in a village.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee met earlier today to discuss plans for 12 semi-detached homes on land north of South Heath Lane, Fulbeck.

The application, that included 10 affordable homes and two market houses, was recommended for refusal by the planning officer as it failed to meet the identified local need for housing in the village and lacked substantial community support.

How the 12 homes in Fulbeck could be laid out. (57230772)

Objections were also raised by SKDC’s tree officer and its principal urban design officer, with the layout and appearance of the site deemed not to be in keeping with the local area.

Councillor Penny Milnes (Ind), whose ward covers Fulbeck, said: "The site is on a sensitive edge of this small village, where visual impact and street scene, together with local need issues, are paramount.

"Local support could be forthcoming for some affordable housing, particularly a mix of tenures to fulfil identified local need. This application does not address that local need.

David Morison, vice chair of Fulbeck Parish Council, agreed with the planning officer that the proposed development was "not compatible with the existing property type and layout".

The applicant, Ms Alix Fane, grew up and lives in Fulbeck. Her agent, James Rigby, said: "The applicant has an unwavering desire to improve life for those who live in the village, a key part of this is providing much-needed affordable housing for those who live or have a strong connection to Fulbeck and simply cannot afford to purchase their own home in the village.

"The applicant is particularly concerned that the village is dying. Property prices are continuing to rise astronomically, and many people who have grown up in the village have to move away to afford themselves an opportunity to get that all important first step on the property ladder."

Councillor Phil Dilks (Ind), said: "There's just too many problems with this application. It's not just one thing, it's quite a lot of problems and barriers to making this application successful.

He welcomed the work that had been done to "try to make this application acceptable, but it just isn't. We haven't reached that point or, quite honestly, anywhere near it".