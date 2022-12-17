A reader has written in about his frustrations over roads decisions made by councillors. Mr N. Hollingsworth, of Saltersford Road, Grantham, writes:

At last the lunatics have taken over the Council Asylum.

Not only did someone think it’s a good idea for a right turn into McDonalds 15 metres from major traffic lights, causing major jams at peak times, they have now decided it’s a good idea to have a right turn into Taco Bell 15 metres from the traffic lights opposite McDonalds.

The London Road junction with Springfield Road. Image: Google Maps (61368671)

I have already seen queues as cars are blocking traffic turning right trying to get into Taco Bell’s car park.

I sometimes wonder why the council are doing nothing about it.

They turn down houses being built as their exits are too near junctions.

Is there any chance they can leave their warm offices to spend some time seeing the problems they have caused?