Group leaders at South Kesteven District Council have signed up to a campaign aimed at raising public awareness of the role of councillors in their communities.

The Local Government Association’s Debate Not Hate campaign also calls for more support for local politicians facing abuse and intimidation.

The leader of SKDC, Councillor Kelham Cooke, along with the Independent Group leader Councillor Paul Wood, and the leader of Alliance SK Councillor Ashley Baxter each signed the Debate Not Hate public statement before yesterday's full council meeting.

From left: Coun Ashley Baxter, Coun Kelham Cooke, Coun Paul Wood. (59538846)

The LGA says anyone, regardless of their background or political affiliation, should feel safe to become a councillor and be proud to represent their community.

It is, however, concerned that an increasing level of abuse and intimidation aimed at local politicians is preventing them from representing their communities. and undermining local democracy by deterring individuals from standing for election.

Coun Cooke said: “While we may hold differing political views, we are united in our belief that people should feel safe when taking on the responsibilities that come with being a councillor and that is why I am supporting the Debate Not Hate campaign.

“Healthy debate is part and parcel of local politics but there is no place for abuse, harassment or intimidation.”

Coun Wood said: “Councillors are passionate about the communities they serve and volunteer their time and, in many cases, expertise, and they should feel proud of the role they play in local democracy.”

Coun Baxter said: “While we are fortunate that incidents of abuse and harassment towards councillors are rare in South Kesteven, they do happen.

"It is important that we do not allow the actions of a small minority to deter anyone from coming forward to represent their community.”