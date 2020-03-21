Councillors still here to help during coronavirus crisis

In view of the fact council meetings district and county wide have been postponed indefinitely we think it’s important to know that councillors will still be available to give advice and help out where we can, as we will still be working from home as normal.

In more practical terms, if any vulnerable person or family self isolating needs help to collect provisions or prescriptions , please don’t hesitate to contact either Councillor Linda Wootten, Grantham East Division/Belmont Ward or Councillor Ray Wootten, Grantham North, St. Wulfram Ward.

For the latest service information please check out both LCC and SKDC websites.

County and District Councillor Linda Wootten

Grantham