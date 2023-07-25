Councillors have agreed to ask for £8 million to pay for a new waste depot in Grantham.

This will see the waste depot move from its current site in Alexandra Road to a new site in Turnpike Close. It is due to open in April 2025.

Members of the joint finance and economic environment, overview and scrutiny committee meeting today (Tuesday), voted to request the allocation of the money from general funds.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

It was also agreed council officers should calculate new contingency costs because it was felt the current costs of around £100,000 would not be enough to cover any potential shortfall.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Democratic Independent Group) supported the move and raised concerns for residents in and near the Alexandra Road site.

She said: “The road cannot take the weight of the vehicles going through. From that point of view, I support the move.”

Debbie Roberts, head of corporate projects, policy and performance at SKDC, highlighted other reasons for moving the site away from Alexandra Road. She said the site was near terraced housing which causes noise pollution for surrounding residents.

Ms Roberts also highlighted the benefits of the new site in Turnpike Close, saying it would allow more room for waste vehicles, it is next to the A1 and also that it was a “clean site” and “ready to be developed on”, after SKDC bought the land in 2020.

The committee asked for £8 million for the scheme, with the project costing £7.9 million and contingency costs of around £100,000.

Coun Harrison said this project was a “no brainer” but shared his concerns over the contingency costs.

It was suggested the contingency costs be increased from 4.8 per cent to 15 per cent and council officers recalculate these new costs before the next cabinet meeting on Monday, September 11.