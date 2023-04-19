Councillors unanimously voted for a proposal to introduce waiting restrictions in two Grantham streets following an objection.

The proposal to introduce waiting restrictions in St Catherine’s Road and Welham Street was discussed at a Lincolnshire County Council planning and regulation committee meeting on Monday (April 17).

These proposals are to stop vehicles waiting on the northern side of St Catherine’s Road near the cinema, health centre and car park and at the junction of St Catherine’s Road and Welham Street.

A proposal to change parking restrictions on St Catherine's Road were announced in July 2022. (57746480)

The committee discussed an objection to the proposals that said a reduction in parking would “have a knock-on effect on the surrounding roads and that speeds would increase”.

This objection was overruled and the committee unanimously agreed for the proposals to go ahead.

Vice chairman, councillor Charlotte Vernon, stated how she knew “this area relatively well” and that it seemed “a sensible proposal for the area”.

A map showing the changes to waiting restrictions on St Catherines Road. Credit: LCC (57738061)

Councillor Nigel Pepper, who stated he did not know the area particularly well was “more than happy” to second the motion.

Chairman Councillor Ian Gordon Fleetwood also stated he knew the area reasonably well and knew of the “parking issues within the town”.

LCC first announced these proposals in July 2022.