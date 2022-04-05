The pros and cons of a town council for Grantham have been debated by a group of local councillors, but all agree that it is important as many people as possible have their say on the issue.

The people of the town are being asked for their opinion on the creation of a parish or town council which would be given certain powers.

At the moment the town is represented by the Charter trustees, a group of district councillors whose wards are within Grantham, but their role is purely ceremonial.

Town council debate, from left Coun Graham Jeal, Coun Ian Selby, Coun Kaffy Rice-Oxley and Coun Charmaine Morgan. (55864036)

The Grantham councillors who met recently to debate the possibility of a town council were Ian Selby (Unaligned - Grantham Harrowby), Kaffy Rice-Oxley (Con - Grantham Arnoldfield), Charmaine Morgan (Lab - Grantham St Vincent's) and Graham Jeal (Con - Grantham St Vincent's) who is chairman of the Review Working Group at SKDC.

Coun Charmaine Morgan said: "The town council would be there to give the people of Grantham a voice and parity with the other towns and parishes in the county.

She added: "If I can wear my hospital campaigning hat, I think it would have been hugely helpful to have had a town council expressing a voice and an opinion on behalf of Grantham rather than the diluted voice of the district. I felt very much that we had to persuade the district council to listen to our concerns."

Councillor Graham Jeal said: "Grantham is clearly changing. Thousands of houses are coming in our direction. I didn't want a town council but I have now come to the conclusion that we have got to take ownership of the priorities in our town. Because we don't own our priorities, somebody else tells us what they are, that's why we get these huge planning projects imposed upon us.

"The concern is that town councils can sometimes become platforms for single issues and the concern is you get people arguing over silly things when, say, the people of the town want their parks protected."

Councillor Kaffy Rice-Oxley said: "Looking at the other town councils they are very good at coming together over community events and they present a real focus for the town and they feel they have an identity. When we have done the working group it's been a very united group of people who just want the best for Grantham. I would hope that a Grantham Town Council would be Grantham people working cross-party together for Grantham and I think that would give a focal point to the town which at the moment is lacking. But against the idea I would say that we don't know what the costs are going to be.

Councillor Ian Selby said: "For me it's the improved accountability of the town council and as a member of the district council's planning committee the opportunity for a greater say on planning issues in Grantham I think is really important. But against it, I would say the extra layer of bureaucracy, having three layers of councils, and the confusion for the public about who addresses which issue."

The district council will consider all feedback received during the consultation period before making draft recommendations. These will then be subject to further consultation before final recommendations are published and considered by councillors.

People can take part in the consultation here.