Grantham councillors weigh in on Margaret Thatcher monument amidst national statue debate
Published: 12:00, 21 June 2020
Three Grantham town centre statues are a talking point as statue-related debate rages across the country.
At the forefront of local debate is the planned statue to commemorate the Grantham-born, first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Actor John Cleese has responded to the recent controversy regarding statues by placing a question mark over statues of Isaac Newton, of which there is one in Grantham.
