Home   News   Article

Grantham councillors weigh in on Margaret Thatcher monument amidst national statue debate

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:00, 21 June 2020

Three Grantham town centre statues are a talking point as statue-related debate rages across the country.

At the forefront of local debate is the planned statue to commemorate the Grantham-born, first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Actor John Cleese has responded to the recent controversy regarding statues by placing a question mark over statues of Isaac Newton, of which there is one in Grantham.

Read more
GranthamOpinionPolitics

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE