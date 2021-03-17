Plans for nearly 100 homes in a village have been approved, but councillors urged developers to take note of concerns.

AFS Dean Ltd’s outline proposals for up to 96 homes on land north of Wilsford Lane in Ancaster were given the go ahead by South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

Councillors also agreed access to the site from Wilsford Lane in the south-west corner of the site, which will include widening the existing footpath and roadway.

Indicative plan of the development at Ancaster. (45247410)

Officers confirmed the site was already allocated for development in the area’s Local Plan and praised the highways improvements as well as the retention of hedges and trees and a new landscape buffer.

Councillors, fearing being “taken for a ride”, sought reassurance over the control they would have at the more detailed reserved matters stage, the road layouts, highways issues and the amount of affordable housing.

Coun Charmaine Morgan said councillors’ hands were “tied behind our backs” in terms of the number of houses, but said points that could be made further down the line should be included.

The site in Ancaster where developers want to build 96 homes. (45247438)

Coun Phil Dilks said although he would vote for approval, an indicative plan seen by councillors was “unacceptable” because the road layout was a “dead end” — he instead wanted a loop road.

“I really urge that we comment on that in this approval […] the danger if you don’t put that in is when it comes back the applicant will say ‘oh look but you’ve approved the outline with this indicative plan, and that’s all we want to build’.”

The development will include 4,900sqm of public space and could potentially include a local play area.

The developer has been asked to pay Lincolnshire County Council £343,983 towards education facilities and NHS England £63,360 for better healthcare.

The indicative layout showed that 30 per cent of the plan could be classed as affordable housing.

Objectors raised concerns over increased traffic as well as the impact on local services and facilities and on local wildlife habitat.

Coun Ian Stokes, on behalf of Ancaster Parish Council, told the committee there had been a jump in numbers from the original Local Plan’s mention of 35 homes.

“The percentage increase of 96-35 in a village of that size is really very horrendous,” he said.

A full application will be made to the authority, including reserved matters submitted at a later point.