A council's Big Clean team has removed a "considerable amount" of fly-posting from bollards in Grantham town centre.

Stickers with anti-vax messages were left on bollards across Watergate and other areas of Grantham, leading to criticism that they look "untidy".

South Kesteven District Council's Big Clean team removed the stickers from the bollards and street furniture on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stickers on posts alongside Watergate in Grantham. (62668952)

Councillor Mary Whittington (Con) and Coun Ray Wootten (Con), who both represent the Grantham St Wulfram's ward, thanked the team for the clean-up after they received complaints about the fly-posting.

Coun Whittington said: "We would like to say thank you to SKDC’s Big Clean team, who removed the considerable amount of fly-posting on the bollards and street furniture in and around the Watergate area.

"They reacted promptly and efficiently, and noticeably cleaned the area up.

The stickers have now been removed from the bollards in Watergate, Grantham. (62945884)

"This area of town is a gateway to the two centres of our town, the High Street and St Peter's Hill, and to the medieval heart of the town, the Market Place and Westgate, and we would all like these to be welcoming and clean.

"This fly-posting has cost the council taxpayers money to clean up.

"Please rest assured we shall be asking for the CCTV footage from the town cameras in an effort to put an end to further fly-posting around town."

As well as across the town centre, stickers have also been put on street furniture in the Barrowby Lodge area of Grantham.

Resident Michael Davis branded them a "form of littering and vandalism" and said "they make the places untidy, as well as the fact they have not been fact checked".