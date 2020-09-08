South Kesteven District Council's corporate plan 'will enable district to flourish'
Published: 17:49, 08 September 2020
| Updated: 17:52, 08 September 2020
A strategic plan aimed at ensuring South Kesteven “flourishes” has been approved by the district council’s cabinet.
The authority’s corporate plan sets out its vision for the next three years and will go to full council for final approval in October.
It has prioritised five priority areas: growth and the economy; housing that meets the needs of all residents; healthy and strong communities; a clean and sustainable environment; and a high performing council.