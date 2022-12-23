A taxi driver who wanted to spread “Christmas spirit” by driving his car dressed as Santa has been told he cannot wear his beard “for the safety of the public”.

Brian Makwana, who works for CB Taxis in Grantham, has been driving his ‘Santa Taxi’ around town, dressed as the jolly man.

However, one complaint about not being able to match him to his identification badge has forced him to take the beard off – despite two years of wearing face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brian dressed as Santa and his taxi. (61259942)

Brian is now questioning whether he should consider stopping the ‘Santa Taxi’ as “without the full costume it just doesn’t have the same effect”, he said.

Brian added: “I get waves from members of the public on the street and in cars, both young and old.

“But since I’m not wearing my beard, I get nothing as they just think it’s a person wearing a Santa hat.”

Brian with his beard spray painted white. (61504992)

He added: “After all it was council and government advice about wearing a mask and this was deemed acceptable so what is the difference, as you can see my eyes and the side of my face?

“I just think it’s very petty and short-sighted of the council. Furthermore, the size of my photo on my badge which hangs around my neck whilst driving is only visible should a customer lean in closely or request to see it, which has never happened!”

As an alternative, Brian has spray painted his normal beard with white hair spray, but it “flakes badly and doesn’t last very long”, he added.

Despite the obstacles, Brian is “determined to continue to put a smile on people’s faces”.

Brian dressed as Santa in his taxi. (61349752)

He added: “It makes me feel that some people need more Christmas cheer to help them because they are feeling so bad or low to have to complain about something like this.”

Brian received an email from the South Kesteven District Council licensing team informing him about the complaint.

A spokesperson for the council said it is not their “intention to spoil the festivities” but the “safety of the public must always be the key priority”.

The spokesperson added: “The photo on a driver’s identification badge gives passengers reassurance, if needed. Therefore, we ask that any item of clothing that makes it difficult to identify a driver, must not be worn.”

Today (Friday) is the last day Brian is driving his ‘Santa Taxi’.