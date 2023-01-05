From heatwaves in concrete jungles to uninhabitable caravans, public health officials are keeping an eye on emerging problems across Lincolnshire.

However, the nature of the challenges are very different depending on where you live.

Those in towns might struggle with poor housing or mental health problems, while coastal residents are more likely to be affected by a shortage for medical services and unhealthy lifestyles.

A report by the county's director of public health, Derek Ward, reveals the different problems faced by each part of Lincolnshire.

It divides the county into urban centres, industrial towns, coastal communities and rural or market towns.

While there are some issues that are common across the county, such as fuel poverty, each area also has its own unique problems.

The report is available to read online at lincolnshire.moderngov.co.uk/documents/s55217/ and was discussed at this week’s Lincolnshire County Council executive meeting.

Stated as the biggest problems across the county are:

Urban centres (e.g. Lincoln, Boston, Grantham)

Overcrowding and the transmission of diseases in houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs).

Vulnerable people clustered in deprived areas, creating areas with fewer opportunities and more challenges accessing services and jobs.

Higher rates of depression, anxiety and other mental health problems.

Climate change-induced heatwaves, with concrete expanses and less green space leading to ‘urban heat islands’.

Urban industrial centres (e.g. Gainsborough, Grimsby, Scunthorpe)

Poor quality terrace housing, where lack of insulation or maintenance leads to mould and damp problems.

Higher levels of pollution from traffic and surrounding industry, and less access to green space.

Poor transport links, creating barriers to finding work or forming relationships.

Zero-hour and unsociable contracts which make it more difficult to attend medical appointments.

Coastal communities (e.g. Mablethorpe, Skegness)

A large population of elderly people who tend to have poorer health.

Strain on healthcare network during the ‘summer swell’ tourist season.

Attracting GPs, nurses and dentists is described as “ever more challenging”.

Low-paid seasonal work, presenting barriers to higher-skilled employment.

Static caravans used as housing, despite not being meant for permanent living.

Concentration of fast food takeaways and gambling outlets.

Rural and market towns (e.g. Holbeach, Market Rasen, Sleaford)