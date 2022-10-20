The candidates running in the by-election for Grantham's St Wulfram's Ward have been announced.

Those running for the ward will be Tim Harrison (Independent), Archie Hine (Labour), Ian Simmons (Green) and Mary Whittington (Conservative).

The by-election will take place on Thursday, November 10, and South Kesteven District Council is encouraging anyone who has not registered to vote yet to do it before the deadline.

Polling station

The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, October 25, at 11.59pm. To register go to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Those unable to vote at their local polling station can vote by post at https://bit.ly/SKDCvoting.

SKDC is asking if people wish to vote by post then to apply and return their vote as soon as possible due to the planned postal strikes.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday, October 26.