New guidance for housing developers will be up for discussion at a council meeting this afternoon (Tuesday, November 9)

The guidelines would help to secure high quality new builds in South Kesteven and Rutland.

Both South Kesteven District Council and Rutland County Council are committed to ensuring that developments are in keeping with the surrounding areas.

SKDC logo

The guidance will also ensure that any new development responds to the demands of climate change, which is now one of SKDC’s top priorities.

Cabinet member for planning and planning policy, Councillor Nick Robins (Con) said: “Good design matters as it frames the places in which we live, work, study, visit and invest.

"From the orientation of a rear garden to the amount of sunlight reaching a public square and how welcoming streets are to pedestrians and cyclists, research has consistently demonstrated the link between design and people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

Rutland County Council's Catmose offices.

“This document sets out the council’s design expectations for high quality, inclusive and sustainable development which reflects and responds to local character alongside the design process to achieve this.

"It also provides detailed guidance for the design of commercial areas to meet best practice."

South Kesteven District Council is working in partnership with Rutland County Council to draw up the guidelines for anyone seeking planning permission.

It will cover small domestic projects and large commercial developments.

If cabinet members approve the new document, will be presented to the full council to be formally adopted.