Counselling service revived in Grantham to help survivors of rape and sexual abuse

A counselling service for survivors of rape and sexual abuse has been revived in Grantham after a similar service suddenly closed without warning last year.

Two members of the former Trust House have recently started Umbrella Counselling East Midlands. Michelle Tasker and Katie Brown were counsellors when Trust House closed in September.

They have now been joined by Phil Marshall, a trained counsellor supervisor, for the new service which is based in St Catherine’s Road, close to where Trust House was situated. And, like its predecessor, it works with survivors of rape and sexual assault and their families.