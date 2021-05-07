Counting has begun at the Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham to see which candidates will gain a seat on Lincolnshire County Council.

Ballot papers were handed over to counters at 9am this morning (May 7), with candidates being invited into the room when their ward is being counted.

About 70 people are currently involved in the counting of the votes here for the Stamford and Grantham wards.

Everyone attending the count is required to social distance, regularly hand sanitise and wear a mask to ensure the political event remains Covid-secure.

Results will be published on the Grantham Journal website as they are announced.