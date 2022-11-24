The least-used train station in Britain this year has been revealed ­— and it's close to home.

Elton and Orston Station, between the villages of Elton-on-the-Hill and Orston, clocked up just 40 entries and exits between April 2021 and March 2022, the Office of Rail and Road has revealed.

Serving a combined population of 529 people living in its namesake villages, the station runs just one train a day in each direction.

Elton and Orston Station is the least used, with only 40 entries and exits in the past year.

It is one of only six open stations with fewer than 100 entries and exits.

The station is unstaffed, and managed by East Midlands Railway.

London Waterloo has taken the top spot with 41,426,042 entries and exits, with six other stations in the capital following in the rankings.