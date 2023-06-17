The Lincolnshire Co-op is celebrating 10 years of its Community Champions scheme.

The scheme, which aims to support local groups and good causes, has seen £4,522,000 donated to 2,408 local groups.

Among the groups supported in the county includes the Lincolnshire Emergency Medical Response (LEMR), a team of volunteers responding to 999 calls in the county.

Lincolnshire Emergency Medical Response (LEMR) with their cold weather jackets.

Matt Bailey, operations manager at LEMR, said: “We never know what job we’re going to next; it could be a child, it could be an adult, it’s always someone’s family member or loved one.

“Receiving a donation from the Community Champions scheme was even more special because it came directly from the local community, who are the people that we could potentially be responding to.”

In 2020, the group received £4,896.48 to ensure each responder had a cold weather jacket.

In North and South Kesteven alone, £813,000 has been donated to 437 local groups including 27 breakfast clubs.

In and near Grantham, the Community Champions include Barrowby Gate Pharmacy, the Springfield Road Food Store in Grantham and the Long Bennington Food Store.

The Lincolnshire Co-op will be celebrating by engaging with members, colleagues, customers, and previous Community Champions groups.

Sam Turner, community manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “Our Community Champions scheme has enabled us to work alongside the communities we serve, and provide funding to some really fantastic causes.

“Thank you to all of our members, colleagues and customers for all of your support and contributions over the last 10 years, we’re continuously amazed by your dedication and generosity.”

The Lincolnshire Co-op is currently accepting applications for future Community Champions at https://www.lincolnshire.coop/.

If anyone is interested, they can get in contact with the Co-op on its website.