Grantham MP Gareth Davies talks about the Ukrainian war in his latest column. He writes:

Earlier this month, in a surprise trip to the United Kingdom, President Zelensky addressed both Houses of Parliament in Westminster Hall, where he spoke passionately about our country and our support for his nation’s valiant defence of their homeland.

It was an honour to listen to his speech first-hand.

Gareth Davies joins group to welcome President Volodymyr Zelensky to 10 Downing Street. Photo: Simon Walker/10 Downing Street (62606626)

Over its 900-year history, only the most significant world leaders have been afforded the opportunity to address Parliamentarians in Westminster Hall, including Charles de Gaulle, Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, and of course Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Before his address, I was fortunate to be able to join the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to welcome President Zelensky to 10 Downing Street. The President also travelled to Buckingham Palace for his first audience with His Majesty The King.

Just as Britain was one of the first countries to aid Ukraine, I am glad that we were one of the first to receive the President, visiting our country before any other in Europe.

Symbolically, the RAF then carried the President to meet French, German, and EU dignitaries. This is proof that Britain is once again standing proud alongside our allies, but with an independent and agile foreign policy.

To date, the UK has led the world with sanctions against Russia and provided anti-tank missiles, air defence systems, armoured fighting vehicles, Sea King helicopters, maritime Brimstone missiles, and over three million rounds of ammunition.

The UK has also initiated a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, able to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days, including training to operate a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks. Using battle-proven British Army expertise, we are already making a difference to Ukraine’s combat effectiveness and the operation will continue.

Our local area too has, of course, played its part, with at least 335 Ukrainians welcomed into the homes of over 130 generous families in South Kesteven, and donations of clothes, food, and toiletries making their way to Ukraine from local people throughout the war.

To further support their fighting ability, service personnel and veterans from Lincolnshire have donated surplus personal military equipment to their Ukrainian counterparts.

While I will obviously always continue to be focused on local issues, I was also elected to our national parliament to represent our community on national and international issues facing our country, this is a vital part of any good MPs work. On our local support for Ukraine, I can proudly say that we are doing our bit.

The UK’s overall support for Ukraine continues, and I am sure that President Zelensky left the UK knowing that we will back the Ukrainian people until they live in a free and prosperous land.