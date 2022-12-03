The county council has drawn up plans to improve travel and transport in the town.

Lincolnshire County Council, in partnership with local district councils, has drawn up plans to improve public transport in Grantham, Sleaford and Skegness and Mablethorpe.

The aim is to improve public transport, improve facilities for cyclists and pedestrians and support future developments to 2036 and beyond.

Grantham Bus Station. Photo: Google Street View (61070287)

The proposals will be reviewed and voted on by the LCC's Highways and Transport Scrutiny Committee on Monday, December 12.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The overall purpose of these new transport strategies is to provide the people, businesses and organisations in towns they serve with a transport system that helps meet their daily needs now and in the future.

"As part of their development, we’ve factored in the significant changes to working patterns and travel habits we’ve seen as a result of the pandemic, with more people using online services and working in home and work hybrid scenarios.

“We want to meet these, and other changing travel demands by offering a wider range of affordable, reliable and environmentally-friendly travel options for people to choose from – all while supporting planned economic growth.

"This will hopefully lead to more people using alternative forms of transport, resulting in less congestion and a more pleasant town centre, making Grantham, Sleaford, Skegness and Mablethorpe more prosperous, attractive and healthier places to live, learn, work and visit."

The blueprint plan for the Grantham area is as follows:

Investing in high quality walking and cycling infrastructure along key corridors including north of Grantham town centre towards Manthorpe via Grantham and District Hospital, south of Grantham town centre along A52 Somerby Hill, and west of Grantham town centre along A52 Barrowby Road.

Providing healthy neighbourhoods and liveable streets within the Sustainable Urban Extension in Grantham by providing additional infrastructure to link the new developments sustainably with the town.

Public realm improvements throughout the town centre to promote movement and create spaces people want to dwell including part-pedestrianisation of Grantham town centre, along with increased planting, seating, and open and green spaces and increased maintenance of public amenities, street furniture and landscaping.

Increasing the frequency, operating hours, route coverage, and reliability of bus services in Grantham including a new route or extension/adaptation of existing services from the town centre to outlying rural areas. A new bus route which serves Grantham Cemetery, improved bus services to Grantham District Hospital and passenger facility improvements to Grantham bus station.

Optimising traffic flow on the highway network and improving the efficiency of junctions in Grantham at key pinch points on roads including Barrowby Road, North Street / A607 / Dysart Road / Westgate / A607 / Gainsborough Corner / Sankt Augustin Way / Barrowby Road / Wharf Road / B1174 / St. Catherine’s and Watergate / A607 / North Street.

Improving connections to the town centre and Grantham Railway Station, including potential improvements at Dysart Road / Westgate / Sankt Augustin Way junction, Station Road, Station Road East, Launder Terrace and Huntingtower Road.

Managing the impact of freight routing and deliveries by encouraging the use the Grantham Southern Relief Road when complete and by establishing a Freight Quality Partnership to develop an understanding of delivery and servicing issues and solutions.

Creating a high-quality green corridor from Barrowby Road to Somerby Hill including a fully segregated cycle track, high-quality footway, an interchange point at the A1 junction and the High Dike junction for ‘Park & Ride’, ‘Park & Stride’ and ‘Park & Bike’; and high frequency shuttle buses from the A52 into Grantham town centre.

What do you think of the plans for Grantham? Will they improve travel for you? Do they go far enough? Send your comments to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk