A Town Hall rich list drawn up by the Tax Alliance shows 16 executives at Lincolnshire County Council earning a salary of more than £100,000 in 2019-20.

The county council has the highest number of employees earning more than £100,000 in the East Midlands.

The Tax Alliance figures show county council chief executive Deborah Barnes earning £153,816 while four executives earned between £131,000 and £134,000.

Lincolnshire County Council chief executive Debbie Barnes.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: “Taxpayers facing huge and hated council tax rises want to know they are getting value for money from their local authority leadership.

“At the onset of the coronavirus crisis, thousands of town hall officials were taking home huge sums. While councils were plunged into tackling the pandemic, many staff will have more than earned their keep, but households have nevertheless struggled with enormous and unpopular council tax rises.

“These figures shine a light on the town hall bosses who’ve got it right, and will enable residents to hold those who aren’t delivering value for money to account.”

Deborah Barnes said: “The county council has a relatively small senior management team for an organisation our size, and the number of managers has been significantly reduced over the last decade. With one of the lowest council tax rates in the country, we are confident that our residents get good value for

money.

“Local councils play a vital role in our communities. Over the last year our senior managers have overseen services that protect our most vulnerable residents, managing hundreds of staff and multi-million pound budgets in the most challenging of times. To attract and retain people with the necessary skills and experience to do this, we pay a competitive salary.”

South Kesteven District Council chief executive Aidan Rave, who left the authority in 2019, was paid £43,000 that year plus compensation of £84,000 and a bonus of £12,000.