County council provides a range of vital services with a budget of £1 billion

Column by Councillor Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council

Every year the county council manages a budget of around £1 billion to provide essential services and fund vital projects which benefit the residents of Lincolnshire.

Over the past four years, the South Kesteven district has seen an investment of more than £60m – a huge amount, and in addition to the money we spend on ‘everyday services’.

Coun Martin Hill, leader of Lincolnshire County Council. (40485327)

These include looking after the elderly, providing fire and rescue services, disposing of waste and recycling, making sure young people have the best possible start to their lives, and many other vital services.

And the extra funding ensures that our communities have the infrastructure they need so our people and families can thrive.

In South Kesteven, we have been investing in our roads to reduce and improve the journey times of thousands of motorists. Almost £35 million has been invested, with much of this going towards the new Grantham southern relief road.

The new road will connect the A1 to the A52 at Somerby Hill and hopefully eradicate the frustrating delays motorists in the Grantham area have experienced in recent years.

In addition to this major project, you may have seen that we have also resurfaced worn-out parts of the A151 to make journeys safer and smoother, including Spalding Road in Bourne most recently.

We have also been investing in schools and academies with £8.4 million being spent to build the new Poplar Farm School in Grantham.

There have also been improvements and expansion of school buildings in other parts of the district. Children and families will benefit in the years ahead thanks to a £1.2 million development to expand Market Deeping Community Primary School and more than £1 million to expand Bourne’s Elsea Park Academy.

And this is in addition to the £6.5 million that we have just agreed to improve special needs education in the area with the expansion of Willoughby Academy, near Bourne, which will see the capacity of the school increased from its current 84, to 148 pupils aged from two to 19.

This will be achieved with the construction of a block with six new classrooms and some remodelling of the existing buildings, with the car park also due to be extended.