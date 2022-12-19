The county council will receive a £3 million boost in funding for domestic abuse support in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council will be awarded almost £1.5 million for 2023-24, and just over £1.5 million for 2024 -25 to go towards vital services, such as counselling, financial advice, help with rehousing and therapy for children.

This is after the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities announced it will be providing more funding to support those staying in safe accommodation.

Lincolnshire County Council. (47441215)

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for safer communities, said: “There is already an extensive package of support available in Lincolnshire for those experiencing or at risk of domestic abuse, as well as a number of early intervention initiatives.

“Previously, this funding has been used for increased refuge provision, children’s support, a sanctuary scheme and move-on accommodation.

"The continuation of this grant will strengthen the support available locally, helping these families rebuild their lives in a safe and supportive environment."

LCC is asking for anyone to contact them if they are experiencing domestic abuse of if anyone is concerned about a family member or friend.

For more information on domestic abuse and local support services within Lincolnshire, go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/crime-prevention/domestic-abuse.

For help and advice, people can get in touch with EDAN Lincs Domestic Abuse Service on 01522 510041, or an if it's an emergency then to contact 999.