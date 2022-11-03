The county council has responded to motorists' complaints concerning roadworks following traffic chaos across town.

Due to roadworks in place at Sandon Road, in the area of Stonebridge Road and Beacon Lane for potholes to be repaired, there have been severe traffic delays across Grantham town centre in the last few days.

Drivers shared their frustrations as many took longer than normal to complete their journeys, and others questioned why the work was not done during half-term as four schools, including Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, and Grantham College are located within the Sandon Road area.

Traffic along Watergate (60385047)

Lincolnshire County Council responded to these frustrations and a spokesperson said: "Ideally we would have done these carriageway works in half-term, but with all the work we're doing in the area across the huge network of roads in constant use it wasn't possible in this case.

"Availability of materials and work crews mean that these jobs have to be planned well in advance in order to get them done. Whilst we want to fit all these jobs into school holidays to minimise disruption as much as possible, in this case we simply couldn't do it.

"We have tried our best to carry out these works on a very short timescale to keep traffic disruption down to a minimum and, where possible, we have done everything we can to keep traffic moving.

"We would like to thank everyone who has been affected by these works for their patience and understanding as we carry out the road repairs to ensure the upkeep of the roads for local residents and businesses."

Traffic has built up this week across the town centre including the A52 Barrowby Road, High Street and Manthorpe Road, as well as up towards Grantham College.

The roadworks are due to be completed by Friday, November 4.