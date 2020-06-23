County council to debate controversial changes at Grantham Hospital

A debate on changes at Grantham Hospital and the downgrade of its A&E unit to an urgent treatment centre is due to be held by Lincolnshire County County on Friday.

Grantham district and county councillor Mark Whittington will put forward a motion on the hospital to be seconded by fellow Grantham councillor Ray Wootten.

The motion will call on the council to express its 'disappoinment' that patients in Grantham and the surrounding area needing unplanned care will have to travel 'excessive distances' to other hospitals. The motion also seeks assurances, among others, that the move to close medical beds at Grantham is only a temporary measure.