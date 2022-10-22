Lincolnshire County Council has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best in the Region’ award for its support towards small businesses.

LCC was announced as the East Midlands regional champion on Friday, October 15, as they specifically won for their Hospitable Boost programme which offered a bespoke support scheme aimed at the county’s vital Hospitality & Tourism businesses

The council was among 250 councils across England that entered the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Local Government Awards.

Lincolnshire County Council has been awarded best in the region. (60095823)

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place said: "As well as supporting small businesses in the county during Covid restrictions, the funding we provided encouraged them to look to the future, be innovative and build back stronger.

"As a council, it's so important we support our economy to grow and thrive, so I'm very proud to have received this award, but even more proud to see the real difference we have made to small businesses in Lincolnshire – they are the backbone of our county.”

Alongside its triumph in the Programme of Business Support regional category, it was shortlisted in two other categories including Covid-19 Support and Recovery due to the significant £12 million grant scheme in 2020, and 'Future Ready'.

Katrina Pierce, FSB development manager said she is very pleased that the hard work of LCC had been recognised amid a high-quality field of entries by local councils.

She added: “It is really pleasing to see Lincolnshire County Council rewarded for their hard work and effort to help local SMEs through what has been a very challenging couple of years.”

South Kesteven District Council was also shortlisted in the East Midlands category after its economic development team allocated £1.2m of its Additional Restrictions Grant to support new and existing businesses to diversify and be more resilient during the pandemic.

Joe Hinde, head of economic development at SKDC added: “The team worked exceptionally hard during lockdown - to get new systems up and running as quickly as possible, then swiftly distributed the subsequent payments.

"As a direct result new and existing businesses were able to deliver wide-ranging and diverse initiatives which developed additional revenue streams, new markets, higher productivity and increased profits while preserving and even creating jobs.

"Linking additional one-to-one business support to the grants, meant businesses received a tailored support to meet their unique business goals.

"The council aims to be the first port of call for quality business support advice. The shortlist was put together with great consideration, research and knowledge.

"It takes hard work to achieve a shortlisting and this nomination shows the FSB recognises the council as leading in the business support arena."

As well as taking the regional title LCC was also shortlisted for the overall national award in their category, which was won by Hambleton District Council in North Yorkshire.