A county councillor has launched a petition to fix a town’s “terrible” crossroads.

Nottinghamshire County Councillor Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind, Bingham East) has launched the petition for repairs to take place at the crossroads near The White Lion, in Bingham.

Coun Purdue-Horan said: “The White Lion crossroads in Bingham is in a terrible state of disrepair.

The crossroads near the White Lion in Grantham.

“I, and others have repeatedly reported this only to see half-baked, patched jobs.

“We are hopeful that our petition will force the Conservatives to act once and for all.

“The White Lion crossroads is in a prime location. It is part of the gateway to Bingham.

“The state of these crossroads is an embarrassment to Bingham and it’s time the council sorted this once and for all.

“We want to see this fully resurfaced once and for all.”

The petition can be signed at https://www.change.org/p/resurface-the-white-lion-crossroads-bingham-once-and-for-all.

The White Lion crossroads is in Nottingham Road, Bingham.