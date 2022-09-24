Lincolnshire County Councillor Colin Davie has responded to yesterday's (September 23) mini budget announcement.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng delivered his mini budget announcing he will be bringing forward the plan to cut the basic rate of income tax to 19p in the pound a year early to April, and also reducing stamp duty for homebuyers.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, has shared his thoughts on this announcement.

Colin Davie, LCC executive portfolio holder for environment and the economy. (58641560)

He said: "I firmly welcome the package of measures set out by the chancellor and the government in today’s mini-budget.

"It sets a course of ambition for the future where our country can prosper with long-term economic growth. There is no quick fix to overcoming the impacts on our economy from Covid lockdowns, and recent international uncertainty and conflict.

"However, the government is taking action to keep money in people’s pockets and to accelerate key growth, infrastructure and energy projects.

"Our neighbouring councils in north and north east Lincolnshire are two of the announced new ‘investment zones’.

"I have written to the chancellor to express our interest in discussing how we can become part of this over the whole of Greater Lincolnshire – reflecting our strategic importance to the nation’s food and energy security, and our potential for large-scale international investment."