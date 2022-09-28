Plans to put a multi-million-pound windfall into a cost of living emergency fund have been shot down by Lincolnshire county councillors.

The council spent £7 million less than expected last year.

Opposition councillors warned that people were facing an unprecedented crisis, and £1.5 million of the underspend should be devoted to helping them.

Councillors vote against the creation of an emergency fund Photo: LDRS (59630251)

However, they weren’t backed by Conservatives, who said district councils were already providing plenty of support.

The windfall will be split with £5 million going towards highways repairs and £2.4 million into a contingency budget.

Independent Councillor Phil Dilks proposed that these were changed to £4 million and £1.9 million respectively in order to create the emergency fund.

The proposed amendment to create an emergency fund by Councillor Phil Dilks Photo: LDRS (59630331)

He said: "The cost of living crisis is already hitting many already. In tough times, councils have a duty to step in and do something.

"We have already made good progress in tackling potholes. But people are facing eyewatering costs and the highest inflation for a generation."

He was backed by Labour Councillor Karen Lee, who said: "I understand the need to keep money back for a rainy day – but look outside, it’s pouring."

The emergency fund would have aimed to provide heating, food and social contact for vulnerable people, as well as resources on financial advice.

A report said the proposal was viable, but that the council faced volatile economic conditions.

Conservatives claimed that district councils were making preparations for a difficult winter, but the problem with roads couldn’t be ignored.

Council leader Martin Hill, said: "We are certainly not ignoring the cost of living crisis. A lot of taxpayers' money is rightly being given to the problem. From our perspective, it is sufficient – and if it doesn’t turn out to be sufficient, we will make more available.”

Councillor Thomas Dyer said: "The council’s finances aren’t as rosy as the opposition claims. The cost of paying employees will go up £8 million this year, and we have a responsibility to make sure we can meet that.

"We’re not doing this because we’re ‘nasty Tories’ – we’re running a responsible council."

Councillor Hugo Marfleet said the districts were already doing a good job of providing emergency services, adding: "If we let the highways deteriorate, the cost gets horrendous."

The amendment was defeated, and the council agreed on the original split for the cash in this year’s budget.