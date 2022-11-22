As the county's gritter teams celebrate their 20th year of annual blessings, they will soon be out and about on the roads again as the colder months approach.

The Lincolnshire County Council gritter teams kept with their annual tradition of having the men, women, machines and salt blessed before they set out on the icy roads.

Right Reverend Dr Nigel Peyton, assistant bishop of the Diocese of Lincoln, carried out the ceremony at the Lincolnshire County Council Highways salt depot.

Some of the gritter team with The Right Reverend Dr Nigel Peyton. Credit: LCC (60833556)

After he did the blessing, Rt Rev Dr Peyton said: "It’s an honour to be carrying out the 20th anniversary blessing of the machinery, people and salt that is used to help keep the county’s roads safe.

"The reason why we do this is, quite simply, to help people be aware of the upcoming weather and to remind them of how we need to keep ourselves safe, take care when driving and be courteous to others on the roads.

"Our message is to be very careful, to think of other road users and for everyone to look after themselves.

The Right Reverend Dr Nigel Peyton. Credit: LCC (60833573)

"I really appreciate the people who organise and maintain these machines, those who drive them and the whole team working behind the scenes too.

"The gritter drivers sometimes have to drive these lorries at very unsociable hours in order to keep us safe and I would think that, especially in bad weather conditions, that this is a very skilled job indeed.

"We should all be grateful of the work these teams do. I think that, during the pandemic, we all learned to value people who we sometimes forgot about doing these sorts of jobs. These jobs that, perhaps we don’t see very often."

The reverend also got the chance to meet the crew who will be responsible for making the roads safer this winter.

The Right Reverend Dr Nigel Peyton. Credit: LCC (60833677)

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager was on site for the blessing and said: "It’s great to have another ceremony, our 20th, for all of us involved in keeping the roads safe during the cold months ahead.

"By doing this we’re also focusing minds and thoughts on the naturally worsening road conditions as the worst of the winter weather begins to bite.

"What we do with our gritting programme is important for road users, but a large part of road safety also relies on everyone on the roads to drive accordingly, be safe and show appreciation to other road users."

The Right Reverend Dr Nigel Peyton. Credit: LCC (60833578)

There is approximately 5,500 miles of road that covers Lincolnshire. There will be a "fleet of 47 gritters and 29,200 tonnes of salt ready for use," said Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways.

Coun Davies added: "Our gritters are well-prepared and have been put through a shake-down test to ensure everything is working as it should.

"And whilst we’re ready to go, it’s very much worthwhile underlining that in very low temperatures, even treated roads can be dangerous. Please take care and drive to the conditions."