Lincolnshire emergency services will march at Pride in Lincoln this weekend.

The police, fire and rescue and East Midlands Ambulance (EMA) services will be marching at Pride on Saturday, August 20.

Detective chief inspector Rachael Cox at Lincolnshire Police said: "Pride is the opportunity for a collective of people to come together and feel safe in company with others from the same community, there is something about the atmosphere which brings people together in celebrating who they are.

"We have a number of officers and staff who identify within the LGBT+ community who are comfortable in being visible and representative at such events.

"Parading and identifying ourselves as police officers whether as LGBT+ or an ally allows us to demonstrate what Lincolnshire Police stands for."

Helen Tooley, divisional commander at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue added: "As with many community events around the county, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue will be out and about to talk to residents and visitors about fire safety and careers within the service.

"As an inclusive employer we want our firefighters to reflect the communities we serve, so come and talk to us throughout the day on Tentercroft Street!"

Caroline Scott, chair of the EMA LGBT+ network, said: "It’s important that we attend as many events as possible, to be able to show our wider communities that the emergency services are accessible to everyone who needs us in an emergency.

"All our patients will be treated with kindness, respect and dignity regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation."

Lincoln Pride will be taking place at Tentercroft car park from 11am until 7pm.