A county partnership is warning people to make sure they know where there waste is going if it is removed.

The Lincolnshire Environmental Crime Partnership is urging people not to get caught out by using an "unlicensed man with a van" to take away their waste this Christmas.

A spokesperson from the partnership said: "Whether you’re throwing out old toys, making space for new ones, or just getting rid of household rubbish, please make sure you know where your waste is going and check that anyone removing waste from your property is authorised.

Who is taking your waste away this Christmas? (61517211)

"Your waste, is your responsibility. This means you must ensure all your household rubbish is disposed of properly and legally."

People are being asked to follow the SCRAP code. This stands for:

S uspect all waste carriers. Don't let them take your rubbish until they provide proof of registration and note their vehicle's registration plate.

uspect all waste carriers. Don't let them take your rubbish until they provide proof of registration and note their vehicle's registration plate. C heck that a waste carrier is registered. Check on the Environment Agency's website at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register.

heck that a waste carrier is registered. Check on the Environment Agency's website at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register. R efuse any unexpected offers to have your rubbish taken away.

efuse any unexpected offers to have your rubbish taken away. A sk how your rubbish will be disposed of and seek evidence for this.

sk how your rubbish will be disposed of and seek evidence for this. Paperwork must be obtained. This includes a proper invoice, waste transfer note or receipt, including a description of the waste being removed and the waste carrier’s contact details.

People have also been asked been asked if they are an admin of a local Facebook group then to be wary as there are often offers or requests for waste removal on the groups.

For more information about fly-tipping and waste removal, contact South Kesteven District Council.