Lincolnshire council chiefs insist their ‘sound financial management’ has helped steer them through an £89 million funding cut.

South Kesteven District Council has had a 45.4% real terms cut in settlement funding from 2015/16.

The cuts were also felt by Lincolnshire County Council too - which lost 41.2% funding in the same six year period.

The county’s settlement funding, in real terms, fell from £217.11 million in 2015/16 to £127.67 million for 2021/22.

The figures, from the House of Commons Library, come as voters prepare to go to the polls to select their county representatives for the next four years on May 6.

The county council pointed out that Lincolnshire’s funding has been relatively settled in the last three years.

It is hoping a Government funding review will be favourable for the county - but says it is confident that front line services can be protected despite the cuts of the last six years.

Michelle Grady, county assistant director finance, said: “The Government has effectively rolled over the settlement for the last three years, so it has remained fairly static, and the addition of specific grants for social care and support for Covid costs has meant that we haven’t had to make cuts to our services.

“Going forward, the impact on our services will depend on the fair funding review, ensuring we receive an appropriate level of funding for our services. Until that outcome is known it will be difficult to comment further on future impact.

“But through sound financial management over many years, we have a good base to work from which will help protect essential services.”

As things stand, the Conservatives have overall control of the council with 54 of 70 seats. Labour has five, The Independents currently have six seats, independent (non-aligned councillors) have two, Liberal Democrats have one and Lincolnshire Independents also have one.