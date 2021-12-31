Lincolnshire’s hospitals are currently at their highest level of alert possible with demand putting services under pressure.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust says it is currently experiencing a period of increased pressure on its services like other healthcare providers nationally.

The situation used to be known as Black Alert, but is now Operational Pressures Escalation Levels Framework (OPEL) level Four.

A spokesperson for the trust, which runs Grantham Hospital, said: “In line with pressures on the healthcare system in recent months across the country, we are currently experiencing a period of increased pressure on our services.

“This has been caused by the demand on our emergency departments, bed capacity and staffing pressures.

“As a Trust, when we experience this level of pressure we have plans in place as an organisation and a Lincolnshire healthcare system to make sure that we are able to continue to provide safe care for our patients.”

The trust currently has 63 COVID inpatients.

It comes as NHS bosses in Lincolnshire are seeing lower numbers taking up their booster vaccine in the past week. So far 435,000 people have had their third jab.

Rebecca Neno, director of COVID and influenza vaccination programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG, told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “Please come forward as soon as possible – don’t delay.

“COVID won’t delay. It’s not going to think ‘well, I won’t bother infecting you because you want to have a great New Year’ so come forward, get boosted now.

“The evidence is really clear that individuals need a booster.”