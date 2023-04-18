The county's mental health hub is one of the 40 that is set to close as funding has stopped.

The Department of Health and Social Care ended funding for the hubs on March 31 and there are calls from NHS staff, industry bodies and healthcare providers for the government to extend the support to the hubs which provide mental health support and assessment.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which runs hub services in Grantham and District Hospital, Lincoln County Hospital, Boston Pilgrim Hospital and County Hospital in Louth, is one of the 40 hubs set to close.

Grantham Hospital (61753807)

A petition, which already has over 32,000 signatures, has now been set up to try and continue the funding for the hubs.

Andres Fonseca, a practising consultant psychiatrist and joint founder of Thrive Mental Wellbeing, said: “The health and mental wellbeing hubs have been a great resource for NHS teams during the pandemic.

"Everyone’s mental health was affected by the pandemic, but frontline NHS staff faced exceptional challenges and the impact of this can be catastrophic.

"Understandably, the government seeks to save costs in the current economic climate. But I, alongside many of my colleagues, think it is a mistake to discontinue the funding when the NHS remains under extreme pressure, and access to NHS mental health services can take months.

"This will not decrease costs, it will increase them through greater absenteeism, presenteeism and staff churn through burnout."

NHS England first introduced these hubs to ensure all NHS professionals could continue to offer essential services to patients after the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NHS teams remain under intense pressure as they are faced with the growing backlog of cases and extensive waiting lists, which is still impacting their wellbeing.

An interim report released by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), released in February of this year, identified a strong link between poor staff wellbeing in the NHS and patient safety.

The British Psychological Society and Association Clinical Psychologists raised the alarm in March but there has been no further comment.

In response, the petition has been launched and it requests Steve Barclay, health and social care secretary, should urgently consider extending the funding or face massive disruption to frontline services as a result.

Dr Adam Huxley, consultant clinical and forensic psychologist and co-founder of Thrive said: “Since the pandemic, mental health has been much more in focus for everyone, especially employers.

"At Thrive Mental Wellbeing we provide clinically led, evidence-based mental health services to employers across the UK and worldwide, including some NHS trusts.

"Employers are taking the mental wellbeing of their colleagues much more seriously, so as the provider of essential services we believe it is in the best interests of staff, patients and the trusts that these services remain in place for the foreseeable future and fully support the petition."

To sign the petition, go to https://act.38degrees.org.uk/act/keep-mental-health-hubs-for-nhs-staff-open-petition.

Thrive Mental Wellbeing provides clinically led and evidence-based services to ensure the best outcomes for employees.