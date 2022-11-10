Lincolnshire hospitals have announced they will be lighting its buildings up with festive stars to raise money for charity.

Grantham and District Hospitals, Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital in Boston will be lit up with the festive stars as part of the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity's (ULHC) Upon a Star Christmas campaign for the second year in a row.

The stars will be officially turned on in a switch-on event on Friday, November 18, at Lincoln County Hospital.

Christmas stars lighting up a ULHC hospital (53561873)

Gary Burr, charity fundraiser at the ULHC, said: "It is great to be able to run this campaign again after the success of its launch last year.

"We have expanded the campaign this year by turning the stars on for Diwali celebrations and through smaller stars individuals can sponsor to go on the Christmas trees.

"It is our hope that these stars will once again give our workforce and visitors that added bit of Christmas cheer when they arrive or leave."

There will also be a Christmas tree outside the three hospitals and these will be decorated with smaller stars, which staff can sponsor to remember those they have lost.

As well as sponsoring a star on a Christmas tree, the public can also get involved through lots of festive fundraising ideas such as holding a Christmas jumper day, a wrapping party or donating unwanted gifts.

All donations and money raised will allow ULHC to continue to provide additional equipment, services and facilities for our patients, our visitors and our staff across Lincolnshire.

The hospitals also lit up stars for Diwali on Monday, October 24.

ULHC are looking for local businesses who want to support the NHS by sponsoring a star as part of the campaign.

All sponsors for the campaign will be featured on the ULHC website and promoted via social media.

The sponsors for the campaign so far include Visual Systems Ltd, the headline sponsor, Kinetic Estate Agents, Else Ltd, Gelder’s, JMT, EJ Parker and the New Theatre Royal, who fundraised for their star which will be displayed at Lincoln County Hospital this year.

If you would like to sponsor a Christmas tree star, you can do it at www.ulhcharity.org.uk/Appeal/upon-a-star.

For more information on fundraising or sponsoring a star, you can contact Gary Burr at gary.burr@ulh.nhs.uk.