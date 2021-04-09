Lincolnshire has joined the nationwide mourning of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, who died today aged 99.

In tribute to Prince Philip, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at the Lincolnshire County Council offices in Lincoln until 8am on the day following the funeral, which is anticipated to be Saturday, April 17.

Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, coun Martin Hill, said: "This is an extremely sad time for the entire nation.

HRH Prince Philip

"As the husband and loyal consort of our longest serving monarch, he provided immense support and presided over numerous public engagements until he stepped down from his duties in 2017.

"We were very fortunate to host him several times over many decades, enabling him to see our county at its best. From visiting the East Coast after the devastating flooding in 1953 to the opening of facilities at Bourne Grammar School in 2013, he has shown support for our communities in Lincolnshire many times.

"As well as public events, privately he visited the county many times – mainly RAF Cranwell to support his grandson, Prince William, who was training to become an RAF pilot.

"Not only did he visit often, his well-recognised 'Duke of Edinburgh' scheme also ran in the county, which made a huge difference in enhancing the lives of many of our young people.

"The Duke was an enigmatic character and will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, also released a statement this afternoon paying tribute to His Royal Highness.

Mr Dennis said: "Since February 6, 1952 HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has been Her Majesty The Queen's 'strength and stay all these years'.

"Every day of their 73 years of married life Prince Philip has supported Her Majesty in all aspects of our present day monarchy.

"President or patron of over 780 organisations and his legacy of The Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme demonstrates his public work for which the national is eternally thankful.

"His passing will make us even more willing to serve Her Majesty, her heirs and her successors."

Since the 1950s, Prince Philip attended many events in Lincolnshire and was a regular visitor to the Burghley Horse Trials in Stamford.

Michael Scott, Lincolnshire's High Sheriff said: "I share the sadness of people across the globe following the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

"We remember with affection and gratitude the lifetime of service he has given as consort to Her Majesty The Queen."

He added: "Whether it was supporting communities hit by devastating floods or the opening of major landmarks, he showed great humility, understanding and interest in our county."