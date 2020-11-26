Lincolnshire leaders are asking the Government to treat the county as a special case when it decides which tier it should go into after lockdown ends next week.

A joint letter to ministers from the leaders of Lincolnshire County Council and the seven district councils, including South Holland, has been sent to Westminster after a meeting of the Lincolnshire Outbreak Engagement Board (LOEB) on Wednesday.

The LOEB, which is leading the county's response to coronavirus, is pleading with Health Secretary Matt Hancock, not to put Lincolnshire in Tier 3 - which would see pubs, bars and restaurants have to close, except for takeaway and meals.

Coun Martin Hill, chairman of the Lincolnshire Outbreak Engagement Board.Photo supplied (43289845)

All seven Lincolnshire MPs, including Sir John Hayes, were copied into the letter, as was Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The letter from LOEB chairman, Coun Martin Hill, who is also leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We absolutely understand the need to have tiers and social restrictions as a key part of the strategy to contain the COVID-19 virus.

"However, I must impress on you to look at Lincolnshire differently and at a very local level.

"Lincolnshire is the second biggest county in the country with seven different districts, all with different community types and levels of the virus.

Covid Tier 3 (43272686)

"I have been Leader of Lincolnshire County Council for over 15 years and I know and understand the communities I serve very well.

"With this in mind, I would suggest that we look at each district and allocate different Tier Levels accordingly, taking into consideration individual district's virus rates, the reduction in rates and the pressure on local NHS health services.

"Infection rates in the majority of the county are well below the national average, with South Holland, West Lindsey, South Kesteven and North Kesteven all at or below 200 per 100,000 population.

"It is only in the Lincoln, East Lindsey and Boston areas where we see levels above the national average, but these are all now declining.

"In fact, there is more than a three-fold difference between the rate in South Holland District Council and Boston Borough Council areas.

"Our trajectory for declining rates must indicate the need for less restrictions and greater local flexibility.

"We are continuing to work hard with businesses and local communities to reaffirm the core messages and working arrangements around 'hands, face, space' and expect to see further reductions in our rates next week.

"It would seem ineffective and potentially damaging to have the whole of the county at the same higher level Tier 3, stifling businesses, the local economy and affecting residents' wellbeing, in areas where there is simply no need.

"I would ask you to consider each district on its own data and community understanding.

"We have well-established relationships with our district council colleagues and these defined areas can be used effectively to target and reduce the virus, whilst minimising the impact on our local communities and economy."