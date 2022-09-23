Teams that provide mental health support to people across Lincolnshire have been shortlisted in the BBC Make a Difference Awards 2022.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s Mental Health Support Teams (MHST) have been selected by judges for their new ways of working with young people, including creating a podcast covering a range of emotional wellbeing topics as well as their ongoing support to children, young people and their families.

Hayley Slater, interim service manager of the CYP Emotional Wellbeing Service, said: "It is absolutely brilliant that the teams have been nominated for this award, and that their hard work, dedication and creativity has been recognised.

MHST Lincoln (59527275)

"This nomination is testament to how well our MHST staff work collaboratively with education settings, children and young people, and their families, to ensure they are supported with their emotional wellbeing and mental health needs."

The teams deliver workshops, training, and one-to-one support, working with teachers and college staff to help children and young people to get the right support and stay in education.

One parent whose child accessed support with MHST, added: "MHST have been really supportive from start to finish. I wouldn’t be where I am now or have the relationship with my child if it wasn’t for the involvement of the team.

"My child engaged in sessions and the impact on family life had been amazing. It was a lifeline for our family."

MHST Gainsborough (59527181)

Find out more about mental health support for children and young people in Lincolnshire at www.lpft.nhs.uk/young-people.

You can also listen to the MHST podcast at www.lpft.nhs.uk/mhst-podcast.

The BBC Make a Difference Award ceremonies are taking place across England this month.

Each BBC radio station celebrates their communities by sharing stories and announcing each winner from the eight categories.