Lincolnshire Police has launched a recruitment drive for more officers.

Anybody interested in becoming a police officer in the county has until 9am on Monday, February 20, 2023, to submit their application.

A police spokesperson said the force is looking for people "with passion, drive, enthusiasm and a commitment to stop crime, protect people from harm, and help those in need".

Police news (48839827)

The spokesperson added: "As a police constable, you will be at the heart of protecting our local communities. Although a physically, mentally and emotionally demanding role, it’s hugely varied and is truly one of the most worthwhile and diverse careers available.

"You will face many different scenarios that will test you more than ever before. You will protect the vulnerable when they need you the most and you will serve the public by building confidence and trust in the local communities that you serve.

"From day one you’ll be highly trained and supported throughout your policing career with us, initially enrolling onto our traditional learning programme which will provide you with a blend of practical “on-the-job” experience and classroom-based learning. You will then join your colleagues on the beat where you will continue your learning and development, whilst undertaking operational day-to-day police duties."

The Lincolnshire force says it is fully inclusive and employs a workforce which represents the communities it serves which enables it to build trust and confidence with all communities. Applications are welcomed from all underrepresented groups and support is available throughout the recruitment process to help applicants know what to expect during the stages of recruitment.

Details on eligibility for the role and how to apply can be found here.

The police spokesperson added: "We are so proud of our people who do amazing things every day to serve the public and lead the way in many areas too through their passion, dedication and commitment. We look forward to increasing the size of the Lincolnshire Police family further over the years ahead."