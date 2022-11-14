Police are tackling weapons crime in the county with a knife amnesty this week in which weapons can be dropped off at Grantham police station.

Lincolnshire Police is supporting Operation Sceptre, a national week of action to tackle knife crime, starting today (November 14).

The Lincolnshire force says it works throughout the year to ensure residents are safe from offensive weapons and weapon-enabled crime in their community under the banner Operation Raptor.

Operation Sceptre (60628309)

During this week, there are knife amnesty bins at the front desks of police stations where knives and other offensive weapons can be dropped off with no consequences. They will be disposed of safely.

These bins are placed at:

Grantham

Stamford

Boston

Skegness

Louth

Horncastle

Spalding

South Park, Lincoln

As part of the amnesty week there will also be school engagement which will inform 325 young people of the dangers and consequences of knife crime.

Officers will also engage with those identified as having carried knives in the past or may do so in the future. These people will be contacted and educated about the dangers and repercussions of knife crime by Neighbourhood Policing Teams.

Police will also conduct operations to take weapons off the streets.

Officers have carried out a number of operations in Grantham in recent years as part of Operation Raptor, including an operation at the railway station earlier this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachael Cox said: “Knife crime is low in Lincolnshire in comparison to other areas of the country – but we are not complacent, and we understand that education and enforcement can support our goal to keep the county free of violent crime.

"Carrying a knife or other offensive weapon does not protect you. In fact, we know that carrying a knife or other weapon means you are more likely to be hospitalised with an injury caused by violence.

"There is no ‘safe place’ to stab someone – any stab can be fatal – and the consequences will be just as severe.

"We don’t want you or anyone else to be placed in a dangerous situation because you thought carrying a knife or other offensive weapon was a good idea. It’s not. Knives destroy lives, both yours and those you love.”

As well as the physical consequences of being stabbed or slashed, there are serious legal consequences which come hand in hand with carrying a knife:

You could face up to four years in prison, even if you don't use it.

You can get a criminal record just for carrying a knife.

Carrying an offensive weapon is a serious offence and carrying it for self-protection is not a defence.

It is illegal to have possession of a bladed article in a public place without reasonable excuse. It is also an offence to possess certain items, even in private.

This includes zombie knives, shuriken or death stars, and knuckledusters, and means people can no longer keep them at home. A new legal definition of flick knives, banned since 1959, has also been brought in, resulting in more of these bladed weapons being outlawed.

Anyone possessing one of the above offensive weapons can be sentenced to up to 6 months’ imprisonment or a fine or both.

For a full list of banned items visit https://nbcc.police.uk/guidance/offensive-weapons-act-2019

Information about knife crime can be passed on anonymously through Fearless (fearless.org), which is a site where people can access non-judgmental information and advice about crime and criminality.

Anonymous reporting is also available through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.