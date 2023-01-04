Residents should be braced for a hike in council tax as county leaders are proposing to raise their share.

Lincolnshire County Council will be deciding on three proposals to raise council tax by between three and five per cent in February - at a time when households are already under pressure due to the cost of living crisis.

Councillors held discussions on initial budget proposals earlier today (Wednesday) - and people in the county will be able to have their say on the plans.

Coun Martin Hill says difficult decisions need to be taken Photo supplied (61674954)

The authority says it will need to use between £3.4m to £10.3m from its reserves even with its funding from the Government.

Leader Councillor Martin Hill said:“We have also taken the difficult decision to propose an increase in council tax.

"We realise that household budgets are already under pressure, but this is a vital step for ensuring the council’s long-term financial stability.

“We’ll continue to push government for long-term solutions to the major issues facing local councils.

"It’s vital that we start to see progress on fairer funding, the resetting of business rates and plans for making adult care more sustainable.

"We will also continue to work towards a devolution deal for Greater Lincolnshire, giving local authorities more control over funding.”

Coun Hill also stated that costs were rising due to inflation and that it is seeing increasing demand for services - particularly in adult social care.

He added that the Government has provided around £19million for social care.

Coun Hill added that the authority estimates that it has saved £23million in recent years through 'smarter ways of working' and that difficult decisions need to be taken to 'balance the books and protect frontline services'.

Plans in the initial budget proposals include:

- £275m for adult care and community wellbeing

- £84m for children’s social care

- £47m for highways

- £22m for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue

People will be able to share their views on the budget proposals at www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk from Thursday, January 5.

Final proposals will be agreed by the council’s executive at a meeting on Tuesday, February 7, before the 2023/24 budget is set by the full council on Friday, February 17.