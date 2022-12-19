Lincolnshire schools, including four in the Grantham area, have received a wave of bad grades from Ofsted this year.

Eighteen schools or academies 'Require Improvement' in 2022, and four were given the lowest grade of 'Inadequate'.

Four schools in the Grantham area - Caythorpe Primary School, Great Ponton Church of England School, South Witham Academy and the National Church of England Junior School - received a 'Require Improvement' grade from Ofsted.

Caythorpe Primary School. Photo: Google Maps (61409636)

Ofsted haven’t responded to the Local Democracy Reporting Service's (LDRS) questions about whether there has been a decline in school local standards.

This was the first full year of inspections for the regulatory body since Covid, during which schools turned to remote learning and children often had to self-isolate.

Great Ponton Primary School. Photo: Google Maps (61410027)

Previously-exempt schools are also facing new inspections.

Just two Lincolnshire schools and academies got the top grade of 'Outstanding' this year and 41 schools were rated 'Good'.

The National Church of England Junior School. Photo: Google Maps (61410189)

Ofsted have said that schools across the country are struggling to recruit enough teachers, and there are still high levels of staff absence due to Covid.

Since 2021, it has also scrapped its policy of not inspecting Good or Outstanding schools without specific concerns, meaning some are being visited for the first time in years.

South Witham Academy. Photo: Google Maps (61410075)

Concerns have recently been raised about local education standards, with Councillor Richard Davies saying “hundreds of children are being let down over at least a decade. That’s a scandal and we need to do something.”

Approximately 10% of all of Lincolnshire learning facilities are rated 'Requires Improvement' or 'Inadequate', including those rated before the pandemic.