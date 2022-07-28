Sites in Lincolnshire will feature in the BBC's centenary, with a special Doctor Who episode rumoured to have been filmed at a local landmark.

The broadcasting company is celebrating its 100th anniversary, with many popular Lincolnshire sites featuring in some of their shows.

Recently, there has been speculation the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who will be filmed at Grantham's Belton House.

Belton House is rumoured to be a location for the filming of the 60th anniversary special of Dr Who this summer. (55894664)

Belvoir Castle has also featured on Netflix's The Crown.

It is a timely reminder to visitors that sites in Lincolnshire have often been top picks for location scouts looking for scenic and historic buildings, quaint streets and quintessentially British landscapes.

Lincoln's Cathedral Quarter will feature in Ridley Scott's drama of Napoleon, which was filmed earlier this year and is set for cinema release early in 2023.

Lincoln Castle (45684714)

Lincoln Castle has also featured in Downton Abbey as it was used as a setting during the filming process, as author of the series Julian Fellowes had the location in mind when he wrote the series.

Also, Lincoln Cathedral has acted as Westminster Abbey in the film adaptation of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code featuring Tom Hanks, and was used in The Young Victoria, starring Emily Blunt.