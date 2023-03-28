A county councillor has said that a poor active travel rating will not "affect any schemes we are working on or considering".

Active Travel England has published active travel capability ratings for each local authority across the country, each rated between zero and four.

ATE's aim is for half of the trips in England’s towns and cities to be walked, wheeled or cycled by 2030, and is therefore working with local authorities to ensure the necessary high-quality infrastructure is provided.

Coun Richard Davies (8135768)

In Grantham, the Active Travel Scheme included plans for a one-way system, as well as more space for pedestrians and cyclists in the town centre.

However, these plans have been shelved until after the town’s bypass is completed.

Each local transport authority self-assessed their active travel capabilities and assigned themselves a rating, with Lincolnshire County Council rated as a one.

This rating means that there is "some local leadership with basic plans and isolated interventions that do not yet obviously form a plan for a network".

No authority was rated as a four. Neighbouring Nottinghamshire was rated a two, while Nottingham scored a three. Leicestershire and Rutland both received zero.

Roy Redman is leader of the Grantham Active Travel Campaign, a group that aims to facilitate improvements to Grantham's walking and cycling infrastructure

He said: "Lincolnshire County Council’s commitment to developing active travel initiatives is often loudly proclaimed, so we could be forgiven for believing the hype.

Roy Redman is the leader of the Grantham Cycling Infrastructure Campaign. Photo: David Martin (62183509)

"After all, the county has spent hundreds of thousands of government support money, designated for active travel development, of which Grantham has seen nothing.

"In fact, with the removal of what little cycle parking we had, active travel in Grantham has regressed. Of course, it could be assumed that the money has been well spent in other parts of the county.

"Sadly, that assumption has now been confirmed as flawed with the publication of the Local Authority Active Travel Capability Ratings."

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at LCC, said: “This won’t affect any schemes we are working on or considering.

"We will still be able to bid for funding, although it should be noted that government has dramatically cut the amount of funding available to Active Travel England.”

Coun Davies said he did not believe that the reaction to the active travel scheme in Louth, which was unpopular with many residents and businesses, had any impact on the rating.

He added that, if anything, "it showed that LCC are prepared to trial more radical interventions".

He continued: "Active Travel England has said that the lower the rating, the less funding will be available.

"Other areas in the country, some of our closest neighbours, have scored a zero in the rating score so we will have to see how that is played out for this part of the world.

"It appears that government money for this is being dropped by anything up to 75 per cent overall, so the actual amounts of money available may be considerably less for all concerned.”

Roy said: "It has been stated that councils scoring poorly in the three measures of: local leadership, plans and delivery record, will have this taken into account when future funding is considered, making a reduction in, or denial of, funding highly likely.

"Examples of apparent mismanagement of this funding by LCC include the fact that they still have over 20 cycle parking stands in stock, which are more than likely already paid for, yet we have been asking for such parking facilities in Grantham for over two years.

"To make matters worse, while we have been asking for support, £600,000 of Tranche 2 of the funding remains unspent, and now devalued by inflation.

"They are either not listening or have no interest in supporting Grantham."

Roy called for councillors and officials "to walk the talk or move over for those who have the will and capability to turn words into actions".