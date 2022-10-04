People are being reminded across Lincolnshire that the clocks will go back at the end of October and this will temporarily affect street lights.

The clocks will go back on Sunday, October 30, and this will affect the timings of the street lights across the county.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "Over the next few weeks, you might notice that the part-night street lights start to go off and come on at different times.

Street lights (4915621)

"Please be assured that this is not due to a technical fault. The street lights have sensors that monitor the number of daylight hours, which is how they set their internal clock.

"During the autumn, the lights enter a period of adjustment, when their timings may vary as they adapt to the switch to Greenwich Mean Time.

"Unfortunately, this is unavoidable, but it is only temporary."

There are around 42,000 street lights across the county that are switched off between the hours of midnight and 6am.