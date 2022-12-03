At 60 years old, a Grantham couple built a boat and sailed it on the Grantham Canal at Denton in 1972.

Arthur and Elizabeth George, who lived on Commercial Road in Grantham, built their Cresta in six months with the help of lecturer Mr J.Palin at Grantham College.

They spent two hours a week working on the boat which was described as a “three-in-one boat of solid mahogany.”

Memory lane 1972 (60975451)

It could be used as a rowing boat or as a dinghy as there was an outboard motor fixed to it. Or, with sails attached it could be used as a luxury sailing boat.

After they took it for its first test sail, George said: “We held our breath in case it didn’t float. We thought it might go straight to the bottom but it didn’t!”

The couple made the boat in woodwork evening classes at Grantham College.