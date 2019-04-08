Couple caught having sex in Grantham town centre
A couple have been reported for outraging public decency after being caught having sex in Conduit Lane, near the Market Place, Grantham.
The pair are alleged to have stripped off on a night out and had sex - in full view of people passing by - on Saturday, March 30.
Their antics were filmed by a passer-by on a mobile phone.
They only stopped when two police officers discovered the pair while on patrol.
A police spokesperson said: "Whilst an patrol in the Market Place, Grantham, officers discovered two people committing a sexual act in public. Both were reported for outraging public decency.”
