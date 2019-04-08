Home   News   Article

Couple caught having sex in Grantham town centre

By KentOnline reporter
-
multimediadesk@thekmgroup.co.uk
Published: 12:50, 08 April 2019
 | Updated: 13:44, 08 April 2019

A couple have been reported for outraging public decency after being caught having sex in Conduit Lane, near the Market Place, Grantham.

The pair are alleged to have stripped off on a night out and had sex - in full view of people passing by - on Saturday, March 30.

Their antics were filmed by a passer-by on a mobile phone.

Footage shows police as they arrest the couple in the act. (8345318)
Footage shows police as they arrest the couple in the act. (8345318)

They only stopped when two police officers discovered the pair while on patrol.

A police spokesperson said: "Whilst an patrol in the Market Place, Grantham, officers discovered two people committing a sexual act in public. Both were reported for outraging public decency.”

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE