Couple caught having sex in Grantham town centre

A couple have been reported for outraging public decency after being caught having sex in Conduit Lane, near the Market Place, Grantham.

The pair are alleged to have stripped off on a night out and had sex - in full view of people passing by - on Saturday, March 30.

Their antics were filmed by a passer-by on a mobile phone.

Footage shows police as they arrest the couple in the act. (8345318)

They only stopped when two police officers discovered the pair while on patrol.

A police spokesperson said: "Whilst an patrol in the Market Place, Grantham, officers discovered two people committing a sexual act in public. Both were reported for outraging public decency.”