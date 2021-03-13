A Grantham couple are set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary next week.

Colin and June Barrett will mark 60 years of happy marriage on March 18.

The pair met outside Brown’s Dairy through friends, before marrying in 1961 at Grantham Registry Office on Sandon Road, with 18 family members in attendance.

Colin and June on their wedding day. (44995106)

The wedding reception was held at the house of June’s parents, the Ellis’, who lived on Dysart Road. The bride’s dress was made by a friend Mrs Rose Bellamy, while the cake came from Websters in Grantham.

June was working as a nurse at Hillview hospital, while Colin had just come out of the Grenadier Guards and had started working for the brewery.

In 1964, they welcomed their first child, named David, who now lives in Scotland. David was followed by Philippa in 1968. Philippa continues to live in Grantham with her husband Ricky and their three children, Megan, aged 23 and Cerys and Aaron, who are both 20 years old.

Colin and June have been married almost 60 years. (44995141)

In their younger days, Colin, aged 82, was heavily involved in local football playing for Harrowby United. He was also a linesman for Earlesfield and Merers Rovers, as well as helping out at Fosters and the Black Dog. June, aged 80, enjoys knitting, sewing and gardening.

The couple remain active together and say that the secret to a long marriage is working together in all that you do. They still love their gardening, reading and, before the Covid-19 pandemic, spending time with their grandchildren and will hope to see them very soon.